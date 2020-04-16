Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.74) Per Share

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sleep Number by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

