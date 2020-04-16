SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.58 Million

Analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to report sales of $407.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $340.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $632.23 million to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

SM Energy stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $197.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

