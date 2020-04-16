SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Lowered to C$26.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRU.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.29.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$21.61 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.58 and a 12-month high of C$34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.59.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

