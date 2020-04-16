Societe Generale Upgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Hold

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

NYSE C opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

