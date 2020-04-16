Societe Generale Upgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to “Buy”

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

MS stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after purchasing an additional 761,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

