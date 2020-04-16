Societe Generale Upgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Buy

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,053,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,672,000 after acquiring an additional 477,919 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,511,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,817,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.