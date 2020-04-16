Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price

News articles about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a daily sentiment score of 0.84 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AAPL opened at $284.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.07. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

