Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect SAP (NYSE:SAP) Share Price

News articles about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a media sentiment score of 1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the software maker an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected SAP’s ranking:

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.