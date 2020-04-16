Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Share Price

News coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of -1.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

