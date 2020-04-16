Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 1,756,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,026,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 500,245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sony by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 183,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNE opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sony will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

