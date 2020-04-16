Southern (NYSE:SO) Shares Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Southern traded as low as $55.48 and last traded at $55.89, 5,571,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,253,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 79,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Southern by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 25.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 58,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

