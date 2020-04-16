SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 979,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of SPTN opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.