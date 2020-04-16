SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,668 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.21 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

