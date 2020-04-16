SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$28.50

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSRM. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$21.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.16.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.