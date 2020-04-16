St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of St. Joe worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in St. Joe by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of JOE stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.01. St. Joe Co has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.