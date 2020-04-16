Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.60 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.75 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

