Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Down 100% on Analyst Downgrade

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.35. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Surge Energy traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 2,329,550 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 1,083,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34,278.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.24.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 988,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,431.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of $79.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.001 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.96%.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.