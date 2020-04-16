SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $161.89 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.25.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,413 shares of company stock worth $1,933,425. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

