Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Switch worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Switch by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,374,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,317,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,430. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

