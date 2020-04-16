Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.42

Media coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of -2.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

SWCH opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. Switch has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,087,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,576 shares of company stock worth $7,336,430. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

