SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.45.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

