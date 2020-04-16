Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) shares traded down 7.9% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.99, 4,751,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,551,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

