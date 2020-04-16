Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $109.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

