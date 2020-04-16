Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, an increase of 274.4% from the March 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.70.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TGB opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,979,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 437,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 94,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.