Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$69.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.24.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$64.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

