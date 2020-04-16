Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading 9.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) traded up 9.2% on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as high as $172.42 and last traded at $171.77, 5,329,899 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,889,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.33.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -124.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

