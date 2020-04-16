Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Update

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 2,272,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Telefonica by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Telefonica by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.92. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEF. Cheuvreux upgraded Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

