TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.45.

TSE T opened at C$22.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.08. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$18.55 and a twelve month high of C$27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

