Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

TOT stock opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.53 and a 1 year high of C$9.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.09.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$426,152.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,700 shares in the company, valued at C$426,152.97. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 110,875 shares of company stock valued at $499,248.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

