Tractor Supply (TSCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.90-5.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.90-5.10 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.