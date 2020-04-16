Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Shares Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $125.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Travelers Companies traded as low as $101.97 and last traded at $102.17, approximately 1,994,674 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,214,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRV. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

