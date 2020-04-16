Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.93.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$163.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trican Well Service news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,075.60. Insiders acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $43,551 in the last ninety days.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

