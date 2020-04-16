Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Tricon Capital Group stock opened at C$7.43 on Tuesday. Tricon Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Berman bought 30,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,649.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 833,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,739,207.57.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

