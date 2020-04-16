Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Down 7.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $21.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trinity Industries traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.81, 1,197,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,403,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 147,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,089,289.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,758,385 shares of company stock worth $36,389,483. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $7,748,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $883,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.