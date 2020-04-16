Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Update

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 106,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Place by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 391,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Place by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Place by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Place by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Place by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPHS opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Trinity Place has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

