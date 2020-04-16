Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates Hold Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.16.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.32. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

