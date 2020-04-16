U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.33, 11,724,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 9,826,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.29). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,079,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,664,000. AJO LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after buying an additional 1,277,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

