UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $149.05 on Monday. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.31.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 732 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $154,444.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,161.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $147,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,935 shares of company stock worth $606,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in UniFirst by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in UniFirst by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,889,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

