UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $147,958.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $154,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,161.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,935 shares of company stock worth $606,599. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $468,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $55,289,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

