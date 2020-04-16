Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.