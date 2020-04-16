Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

UBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

UBA stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

