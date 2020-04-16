Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

