Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 127,879 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

