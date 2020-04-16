Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $116.13 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.99.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.