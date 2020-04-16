Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $592,662.34 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Elan Moriah sold 14,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $592,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,436.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24.

VRNT opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $62.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

