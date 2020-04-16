Verisign (VRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verisign to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRSN stock opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.88. Verisign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.52.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

