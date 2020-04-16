ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $20.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.20, 11,595,348 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,242,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIAC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.53.

In other news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,876.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.14.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

