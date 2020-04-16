Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vistra Energy traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.19, 5,433,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,401,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

VST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

