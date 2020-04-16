Vocera Communications (VCRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VCRA opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.51 million, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.18. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $301,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $285,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

