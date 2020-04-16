VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Update

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,800 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 884,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. VolitionRX has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in VolitionRX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in VolitionRX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in VolitionRX by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

